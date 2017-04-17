UDAN scheme: All you need to know

To make air travel accessible to citizens in regionally important areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the first UDAN flight under Regional Connectivity Scheme in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Three initial flights have been launched in three routes, namely, Shimla-Delhi, Kadapa-Hyderabad and Nanded-Hyderabad.

The scheme will not only boost regional connectivity but will also provide low-cost air tickets to customers. Here is a list of all that you need to know about the maiden scheme.

1. The Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme was declared by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in October 2016.

2. Under this scheme, airfare for 1-hour journey of approximately 500 km on a fixed wing aircraft or for 30-minute journey on a helicopter would be capped at Rs. 2,500.

3. At present, the plan is to connect 27 served, 12 underserved and 31 unserved airports across the country. Some of the inactive airports that have been selected include Shimla, Bikaner, Agra, Gwalior, Rourkela, Kadapa, Jharsuguda, Vidyanagar, Burnpur, Kullu, Diu, Mysore, Shillong, Jagdalpur, Salem, Utkela, and Hosur.

4. The airlines selected in the first round include SpiceJet, Air India subsidiary Alliance Air and regional airlines such as Turbo Megha Airways, Air Deccan and Air Odisha Aviation.

5. Of the 70 airports to be covered under the scheme, 24 airports are in the west, 17 in north, 11 in south, 12 in east and 6 in Northeast India.