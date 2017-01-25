UAE most valued partner, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as one of India’s “most valued partners” adding that the shared concern on threat from radicalisation and terrorism was shaping the cooperation between the two nations.



“UAE is one of our most valued partners and a close friend in an important region of the world,” said Modi after holding talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



“Our shared concern on growing threat from radicalisation and terrorism is shaping our cooperation. Closer ties between India and UAE are of importance, not just to both countries, but to the entire neighbourhood,” he added.



India and UAE signed 13 pacts including one on strategic cooperation and Modi said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation will help steer India’s defence ties with the UAE in the right direction.



"We agreed to sustain the momentum of our relations in key areas including energy and investments," Modi said.



Modi added "We have been successful in creating new synergy in out ties. We have shaped an ambitious road map of engagement to make our comprehensive strategic partnership purposeful and action oriented."



"I expressed gratitude to His Highness for looking after the welfare of Indian nationals in UAE," he said, and added that he had also thanked him for allotting land for a temple for the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi.