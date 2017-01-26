  1. Home
UAE military takes part in Republic Day parade

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 26, 2017 | 11:10 AM

The UAE Army contingent (Photo: AFP)

A 149-member UAE military contingent took part in India's Republic Day parade here on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan watching as the Chief Guest.

The United Arab Emirates' was the first marching contingent and marked the start of the annual colourful parade down the Rajpath.

They presented a ceremonial salute to Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

The contingent comprised of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy, the Army and 35 musicians. Leading it was Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli. 

This is the second time a foreign military contingent took part in India's Republic Day parade. 
 

