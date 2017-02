Two militants were feared dead in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.



"Two militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir," police said.

Only last Sunday, a gunfight erupted and three militants were killed on Monday in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, according to police.

The shootout took place following information about the presence of the militants hiding in a house in the village.