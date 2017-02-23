Two killed in Pakistan shelling in Jammu and Kashmir

Two civilians were killed and two others were injured on Saturday in indiscriminate shelling and firing by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, defence sources said.



The Pakistani Army started firing and shelling at 7.15 a.m. in Naushera sector of the Line of Control (LoC).



The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked, indiscriminate firing and shelling by Pakistan Army, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said.



Heavy firing and shelling is still on in the area with the Pakistani Army using small arms, automatics and mortars.



Defence sources also said the Pakistan Army has started targeting Indian positions in Manjakot area of Poonch district as well. The two sides are now trading heavy fire in that area on the LoC.



Fourteen families from border villages in the Naushera sector left their homes on Friday following indiscriminate shelling by Pakistani troops.