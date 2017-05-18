Twitterati engage in war of words over 'Right To Privacy'

As the Supreme Court began hearing on whether right to privacy is a fundamental right on which hinges the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme, Twitter users from across the country locked horns over the matter as some accused the Centre of intruding their privacy while others deemed the step necessary.

The house was clearly divided as the two groups took on each other discussing the consequences of a judgment against their beliefs in a hypothetical setting.

“Its 2017 and We are still discussing if Privacy is a fundamental right. I don't want to be a spied on. What about you?” tweeted Keerthi, as she slammed the Centre and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encroach upon people’s privacy with his policies.

“Unbelievable SC is debating this! Without the right to privacy, there is no freedom of speech, so there can be no democracy,” tweeted a user.

“Less than a month to go and we will celebrate the 70th year of independence. And we r (are) still fighting for #RightToPrivacy,” tweeted Devanjan Chatterjee.

However, some used humour to take on the opposing squad.

Rishi Bagree mocked the ‘Right To Privacy’ activists with a tweet arguing that with social media apps like Google, WhatsApp and Facebook observing each and every move of its users, talking about privacy was laughable.

“Those who are concerned about privacy should stop using smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, IoT devices,” tweeted another user by the name KK.

“#RightToPrivacy do people have any idea how much of their data is misused by FB & whatsapp.???,” said Utkarsh.

Another user Shashank Maurya had a hilarious take on the serious issue: “Interviewer: Would you please present your High School mark-sheet. Me: #RightToPrivacy ,weeks later. Me: Did you select me? I:#RightToPrivacy”

Some even put out polls asking users whether they supported ‘Right To Privacy’ to guage the mood of the people and not surprisingly, an overwhelming number of people voted ‘Yes’.

A nine judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar will examine the nature of privacy as a right in context of two judgments of 1954 and 1962 which had held that right to privacy was not a fundamental right.