Turkish President Erdogan receives ceremonial reception

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is in India for a two-day visit was accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. Erdogan was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee.

This is Erdogan’s first visit to India as the Turkish President and he is expected to hold talks with PM Modi on various key issues such as economic ties and cooperation in the fight against terrorism later in the day.

Accompanied by a delegation of 150 people, the Turkish President will also meet Vice President Hamid Ansari and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Erdogan visited India in 2008 when he was the Prime Minister of Turkey.