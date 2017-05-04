TSPSC results 2017: Telangana State Public Service Commission has announced the TSPSC - Transport Constable Results 2017 and final selection list on the official website i.e. http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/indexnew.jsp.

As per the updates the TSPSC selection list has been released on the behalf of the written examination took place on July 31 in 2016.

Candidates trying to get the TSPSC results 2017 have to visit the official website and follow the instructions to download a copy of Transport Constable (05/2016) - Selection Results" and after downloading the PDF result file candidate can check the results through the TSPSC hall ticket number.