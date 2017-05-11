Triple talaq violates gender equality, Centre tells SC

As the Supreme Court began hearing in the triple talaq issue, the Centre on Thursday told the apex court that the provision goes against the gender equality.

“Want to fight for equality of women and gender justice. Triple talaq is against gender equality,” the Centre said. The Union government had earlier stated that the practice affected the fundamental right of Muslim women.

“The practices which are under challenge, namely, triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy impact the social status and dignity of Muslim women,” the Centre had said.

“It renders them unequal and vulnerable qua men belonging to their own community; women belonging to other communities and also Muslim women outside India. There are unreasonable classifications which arise from practices such as those under challenge in the present petition, which deny to Muslim women the full enjoyment of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” the Centre added.

The top court is currently hearing the practice of instant divorce in Islam by saying “talaq” three times, known as triple talaq, whether it is fundamental to the religion.

The Constitution bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Abdul Nazeer will examine the matter for a week from May 11-19.