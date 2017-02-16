Triple talaq: SC to frame issues on March 30

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will frame issues on March 30 regarding triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy in Muslims for consideration.

“Triple talaq is an important issue, it can’t be scuttled,” the apex court observed.

The apex court said that a five-judge constitution bench would sit in May to decide on pleas relating to aspects of triple talaq.

The top court had earlier in its last hearing clarified that it would not get into the common civil code issue and made it clear that it wants to adjudicate on the triple talaq issue as it is a matter human rights.

“We will not be debating Uniform Civil Code,” said a bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, while rejecting an attempt by a lawyer to raise the issue.

Several women have filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking to quash the triple talaq practice.

The Centre has also told the top court that it is against gender injustice and for equality between men and women under the Constitution.