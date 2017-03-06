Triple talaq: SC allows Salman Khurshid to assist as amicus curiae

In a latest development to the triple talaq case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed former union minister and senior advocate Salman Khurshid to assist it as an amicus curiae in hearing of a batch of pleas challenging constitutional validity of 'triple talaq', 'nikah halala' and polygamy among Muslims.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul permitted Khurshid to file his written submissions in the case.

“We will take it on record. It's not an issue,” the bench said.

From 11 May, the top court will hold daily sittings to decide on the legality of the Muslim practice and the bench will conclude hearing the pleas during the summer vacation.

Earlier, the top court had referred the matter to a five-judge constitutional bench to expedite the case and clarified that they would be looking into the legal aspects of the triple talaq practice without broaching contentious subjects like the uniform civil code.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged members of the Muslim community not to politicise the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)