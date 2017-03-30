Triple talaq not essential part of Islam: Centre to SC

Continuing the arguments in ‘triple talaq’ case for the fifth day, the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the practice of instant divorce is not an essential part of Islam and it cannot be allowed to continue in the court simply because of 1,400 years old practice.



The Centre also argued that the case is not of majority versus minority but it is an issue of the women and their rights cannot be compromised due to age-old practice.



“It is an issue of a minority community that is Muslim, and that of women within that community,” Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi said.



“This is not an issue of majority and minority community,” he added.



Earlier during the day, the top court questioned the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) if the Muslim women have an option to say ‘no’ to triple talaq.



Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is representing AIMPLB, supported the suggestion. However, there were questions if the Qazi or the religious court would allow the women this choice.



The apex court which has made a number of observations during the past hearings claimed the practice to be ‘”worst form of dissolution of marriage among Muslims”.





“Triple talaq is the worst and undesirable form of dissolution of marriage among Muslims,” the SC had said.



“However, different schools of thoughts in Islam term triple talaq as legal,” it added.





The top court is currently hearing the practice of instant divorce in Islam by saying “talaq” three times, known as tripletalaq, whether it is fundamental to the religion.





The Constitution bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Abdul Nazeer will examine the matter till 19 May.



Earlier, the Centre told the apex court that the provision goes against the gender equality.



“Want to fight for equality of women and gender justice. Triple talaq is against gender equality,” the Centre had said.



“It renders them unequal and vulnerable qua men belonging to their own community; women belonging to other communities and also Muslim women outside India. There are unreasonable classifications, which arise from practices such as those under challenge in the present petition, deny Muslim women the full enjoyment of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” the Centre had said.