PM Modi urges Muslims not to politicise triple talaq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Basava Jayanti programme and said the issue of triple talaq should not be seen from political prism.

"Triple talaq issue should not be seen from political prism," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Basava Jayanti.

"I request the Muslim community not to politicise the issue of triple talaq, instead, I request the leaders of the community to come forward and find a solution to the issue of our daughters' rights," he added.

He further said that India's history is not only about defeat, poverty or colonialism but the country also gave the message of good governance, non-violence and Satyagraha.

The prime minister unveiled the translated volumes of Vachana, penned by 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and other saints in 23 Indian languages on the social reformer's birth anniversary.

He also released the digital version of the work during the celebration of Basava Jayanti.