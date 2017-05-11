Triple talaq issue: All you need to know 

Amid heated debates and developments on the Islamic tradition of triple talaq, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will on Thursday commence hearing on a plea that the triple talaq, nikah halala, and polygamy violated Muslim women's rights to equality and dignity and are not protected by the right to profess, practice and propagate religion under the Constitution's Article 25(1).

The Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Abdul Nazeer will hear the matter for seven days from May 11-19.

The many developments in the matter so far:

9 May 2017: The Allahabad High Court (HC) said, "In name of personal law, basic human rights of women cannot be violated. A Muslim husband cannot give divorce in such a manner which would put a question mark on equal rights." The decision comes in the wake of the HC's ruling in December where it cited the practice as unconstitutional.

9 May 2017: Twenty-five leaders from Jamiat Ulma-i-Hind calls on PM Modi and expresses hope after his decision to tackle triple talaq. "His attitude on all issues was reasonable and satisfactory. We are leaving with lot of hopes," Maulana M Madani had said.

4 May 2017: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) submits a one page pro forma to the law Commission opposing changes in triple talaq and stating satisfaction with the Islamic law.

1 May 2017: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy rejects triple talaq citing that the practice is not present in the Quran and any Shariat can be modified.

30 April 2017: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu supports the abolition of triple talaq, saying that the custom hampered the right of equality and right of women to live with dignity.

29 April 2017: Pime Minister appeals to the Muslim community to revolve issue of triple talaq and urges them not to politicise the matter, rather save Muslim women in the crucial matter.

24 April 2017: All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) president Shaishta Amber urges for implementing proper laws to combat the social evil.

21 April 2017: The Delhi HC dismisses Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which sought to look into the plight of Hindu women facing triple talaq after formerly being married to Muslim men. The HC states that the matter is being looked into in SC.

17 April 2017: AIMPLB issues a code of conduct laying ground rules, which can be the only basis of triple talaq. Breach of the code will call for social boycott. The AIMPLB maintains that the practice was in accordance to the Shariat laws.

30 March 2017: SC decides to set up five-person constitution bench to hear validity of the Muslim tradition of triple talaq that permits Muslim men to orally divorce their wives. The cases are to be heard starting May 11 to 19 and will determine the validity of the custom.

(With inputs from agencies)