Triple talaq is the worst form of marriage dissolution: Supreme Court

Continuing the hearing in ‘triple talaq’ case, the Supreme Court on Friday said that the practice is the “worst” form of dissolution of marriage among Muslims.

“Triple talaq is the worst and undesirable form of dissolution of marriage among Muslims,” the top court said on the second day of the hearing on Friday. “However, different schools of thoughts in Islam term triple talaq as legal,” it added.

On its first day of hearing, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked in a hypothetical manner whether there was any alternative for the Muslim man to divorce their wives if the triple talaq was abolished.

The top court is currently hearing the practice of instant divorce in Islam by saying “talaq” three times, known as triple talaq, whether it is fundamental to the religion.

The Constitution bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Abdul Nazeer will examine the matter till 19 May.

Earlier on Thursday, the Centre told the apex court that the provision goes against the gender equality.

“Want to fight for equality of women and gender justice. Triple talaq is against gender equality,” the Centre had said.

“It renders them unequal and vulnerable qua men belonging to their own community; women belonging to other communities and also Muslim women outside India. There are unreasonable classifications, which arise from practices such as those under challenge in the present petition, deny Muslim women the full enjoyment of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” the Centre had said.