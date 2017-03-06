On the sixth and last day of hearing in triple talaq case, main petitioner Saira Bano’s lawyer Amit Chadha told the Supreme Court that the provision is a sin.

"In my opinion, triple talaq is a sin and is between me and my maker," Chadha said while arguing before the five judge Constitution bench of the top court.

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the practice of instant divorce is not an essential part of Islam and it cannot be allowed to continue in the court simply because the practice is 1,400-year old.

The apex court also suggested that the government could put in place a law to deal with issues, including triple talaq, instead of waiting for it to decide on the matter judicially.

In earlier hearing, Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar asked senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for the India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), if it was possible to give bride the right that she will not accept instant triple talaq.

(With inputs from agencies)