Tributes pour in for Pramod Mahajan on death anniversary

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday paid tributes to former Union Minister Pramod Mahajan on his death anniversary.

The leaders took to twitter and shared photographs along with their prayers for the iconic BJP leader who breathed his last on May 3, 2006.

Here are some of the tributes:

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Jitendra Singh tweeted: “Sh Pramod Mahajan ji ke puṇya tithi pe unko Naman.”

Minister of State Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan posted: “Remembering, a dynamic politician, Pramod Mahajan on his death anniversary.”

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram wrote: “My heartiest tribute to our dynamic and visionary leader late "Pramod Mahajan ji" on his Death Anniversary.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: “Remembering my big brother & guiding light Pramod Mahajan ji on his punyatithi. You are dearly missed but your blessings are always with us.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje tweeted: “Remembering an inspirational, dynamic & dedicated leader late Pramod Mahajan ji on his punyatithi today.”

Borin on October 30, 1949 Pramod Mahajan was one of the most prominent leaders of the BJP in the 90s and a high profile minister in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

He was appointed Defence Minister in Vajpayee's 13-day ministry and when the BJP returned to power in 1998, he was appointed as advisor to the Prime Minister.

He later contested and won Rajya Sabha elections and handled various ministries including information and broadcasting, parliamentary affairs, water resources and food processing.

On the morning of April 22, 2006, Mahajan’s estranged brother Pravin shot him in Mumbai following a dispute. Mahajan’s internal organs were severely damaged in the attack.

After struggling for his life for 13 days, Mahajan suffered from a cardiac arrest and died on May 3, 2006.

