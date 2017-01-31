Tributes paid to 19 soldiers martyred in Kashmir avalanches

In a show of solidarity, Army and security agencies such as police, CRPF, BSF and SSB on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the 19 martyrs who lost their lives in snow avalanches in Kupwara and Bandipora districts following heavy snowfall last week.

The mortal remains of the soldiers were airlifted from the snowbound areas only on Monday due to extremely bad weather.

Chinar Corps Commander Lt General J S Sandhu led all ranks of the corps to pay rich tributes to the soldiers at a wreath laying ceremony organised at Badami Bagh Cantonment, headquarters of the 15 Corps here.

A total of 14 soldiers had been swept away in a devastating avalanche in Gurez on January 26, while five soldiers in Machhal, who had been rescued after they got trapped under snow on January 28, succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

The mortal remains of the martyrs will be taken to their native places where their last rites will be performed.