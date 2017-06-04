Top Lashkar commander Abu Dujana killed in Pulwama encounter

Kashmir's most wanted terrorist Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Abu Dujana was on Tuesday gunned down in a fierce encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, sources said.

Acting on specific information, the security forces consisting of Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir police surrounded the Hakripora village at around 4 am.

The forces were fired upon by the militants resulting in a fierce gunbattle that went on for hours, police said.

LeT commander Dujana was trapped inside the village along with two to three other militants, the spokesman added.

Accoridng to sources, Dujana was a Pakistani national and had recently got married to a local Kashmiri woman which had created fissures between him and his handlers across the border.

Dujana was actively involved in anti-India activities since 2014.

