Tamil Nadu’s political crisis continued to deepen on Wednesday as 130 legislators supporting party General Secretary VK Sasikala were allegedly shifted to different hotels to avoid horse-trading while the Centre said that Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao was studying the situation in the state.

According to reports, the ruling AIADMK’s 130 MLA’s were packed off to five different luxury hotels in the afternoon to prevent them from joining acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who too has claimed the majority support among the AIADMK's 134 legislators in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, Sasikala had called Panneerselvam a “traitor”, a day after he revolted against the AIADMK legislature wing leader and the long-time confidante of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala had also accused Panneerselvam of "betrayal" after he refused to back her plans to head the government.

On his part, Panneerselvam announced that a Supreme Court judge will head a Commission of Inquiry to probe the December 5 demise of Jayalalithaa. He said there were many questions over the death.

Asked if he would stake claim to form the government as Chief Minister again, he told the media: "Wait and see."

The fissures within the AIADMK has provided an opportunity to opposition parties to gain ground in the state.

While, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu clarified earlier in the day that the Centre or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not get involved in the :internal” matters of the AIADMK, by evening, Naidu said that Tamil Nadu acting Governor Vidyasagar Rao was studying the situation in the state.

"The Governor is studying the situation," Naidu told media persons here reiterating that the Centre has no role to play in the internal developments of AIADMK and he did not want to make comments on it.

Official sources said in Mumbai that Vidyasagar Rao, the Maharashtra Governor who has additional charge of Tamil Nadu, has not finalised plans to go to Chennai.

They said Rao would be busy with official commitments till late on Wednesday evening and there is no word when he is likely to proceed to Chennai.