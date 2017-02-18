TN CM Palaniswami moves confidence motion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday moved a motion of confidence in the assembly in favour of his government.



Soon after Palaniswami moved the motion, heated arguments began with Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin urging the speaker to allow AIADMK MLA S. Semmalai to speak.



Semmalai is part of former Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam's AIADMK camp.



Semmalai has been appointed the party whip by by AIADMK Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan, who is part of Panneerselvam camp.



The ppposition DMK, Congress and Panneerselvam camp are demanding a secret ballot.