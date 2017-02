Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with his cabinet colleagues called on Governor Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan here.



An official release here said it was a "courtesy call."



Ministers including P Thangamani, S P Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and D Jayakumar accompanied Palaniswami.



Palaniswami presented a bouquet to Governor Rao and held a brief discussion with him, the release said.



His government had won vote of confidence by a margin of 122-11 in the assembly on Saturday.