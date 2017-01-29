Timeline: The fall of Vijay Mallya

It seems there’s no end to the woes of beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya who on Tuesday received yet another jolt as the Supreme Court held him guilty of contempt of court in a case filed by a consortium of 13 banks he owes money to.

The court order came on a petition by the banks led by State Bank of India seeking the recovery of more than Rs.6,000 crore that they had given to now grounded Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya has been asked to present his case by July 10, the next date of hearing.

Following is a chronology of events, from the birth of Kingfisher airlines to its fall and the events that took place in its wake:

*2005: Mallya, Chairman of the United Breweries Limited (UBL) launches Kingfisher Airlines (KA), a premium offering in the era of budget airlines.

*2006: KA approaches IDBI Bank for a loan to buy aircrafts. The request is declined as Mallya had a troubled history with the bank. The former liquor baron approaches other banks and gets the loan.

*2007: Kingfisher Airlines acquires Air Deccan, which has gone bankrupt.

*2008: The deal is signed and UBL pays Rs.550 crore, a move that will lead to the downfall of UBL.

*2009: KA is under a debt of Rs.7,000 crores but as the airline enjoys popularity, IDBI decides to provide a loan of Rs. 900 crore.

*2010: Banks give KA nine months to pay back the loan.

*2012: The airlines’ license to operate is confiscated. Without salaries, employees go on strike.

*2013: UBL is approached for a payment of Rs.6,493 crore in loans for Kingfisher Airlines by a consortium of banks, including the SBI.

*2014: United Bank of India announces Mallya a ‘wilful defaulter’. Other banks including SBI, PNB follow suit.

*2015: Service Tax Department approaches Bombay High Court to seize Mallya’s passport, forcing him to appear in court.

*2016: Mallya is asked by the board at United Spirits Limited to step down. A month later, he flees to London even as a plea to stop him from escaping the country is submitted in the SC by the banks.

*Jan 2017: CBI arrests former IDBI chairman and eight others and files a chargesheet in the case.

*March 2017: UK authorities start legal process to extradite Mallya to India.

*April 2017: Mallya arrested in London by Scotland Yard but gets conditional bail hours later.

*May 2017: The Supreme Court of India holds the beleaguered businessman guilty of contempt.

