Three Army men killed in Kashmir

Three Indian Army soldiers were martyred in the wee hours on Thursday when they were attacked by terrorists near Shopian in South Kashmir.

Three other soldiers were critically wounded. A civilian woman also lost her life.

According to the police, on an information, a cordon and search operation was carried out at Kungnoo Shopian, by 44 RR and Police.

The operation concluded without any arrest or recovery.

While returning from Kungnoo, the army party was attacked by unknown terrorists at Mulu Chitragam at about 2 am resulting in injuries to six army personnel including two officers of whom three succumbed to their injuries.

One woman Taja, wife of Ghulam Mohammed Mir of Mulu, who was hit by a stray bullet inside her house during the cross fire also succumbed to her injuries.