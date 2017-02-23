  1. Home
Three Army men killed in Kashmir

Indian Army

Three Indian Army soldiers were martyred  in the wee hours on Thursday when they were attacked by terrorists near Shopian in South Kashmir.

Three other soldiers were critically wounded. A civilian woman also lost her life.

According to the police, on an information, a cordon and search  operation  was  carried out at Kungnoo  Shopian,  by 44 RR and Police. 

The operation concluded without any arrest or recovery.

While returning from Kungnoo, the army party  was attacked by unknown terrorists at Mulu Chitragam  at about 2 am resulting in injuries  to six army personnel including two officers of whom three succumbed to their injuries.

One woman Taja, wife of Ghulam Mohammed Mir of Mulu,  who was hit by a stray bullet inside her house during the cross fire also succumbed to her injuries.

