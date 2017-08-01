Which is the most dangerous game you think? If kick-boxing, boxing are coming to your mind, you are far from the mark. There is a game that ends when the player takes his or her own life to win it! The online game, The Blue Whale, that took its first victim in India recently, encourages its young players to complete a series of 50 sinister tasks over a period of 50 days till the ‘suicide finish’.

The Blue Whale suicide game goes by many names including 'A Silent House,' 'A Sea Of Whales' and 'Wake Me Up At 4:20am’.

The game originated in Russia and it was held responsible by the Russian media for the suicide by 80 to 130 children between November 2015 and April 2016.

The game's administrator or curator find players through "death groups" or "suicide groups" on a Russian website.

Here’s the list of the 50 tasks that the players are generally asked to complete:

1. Carve with a razor "f57" on your hand, send a photo to the curator.

2. Wake up at 4.20 a.m. and watch psychedelic and scary videos that curator sends you.

3. Cut your arm with a razor along your veins, but not too deep, only 3 cuts, send a photo to the curator.

4. Draw a whale on a sheet of paper, send a photo to curator.

5. If you are ready to "become a whale", carve "YES" on your leg. If not, cut yourself many times (punish yourself).

6. Task with a cipher.

7. Carve "f40" on your hand, send a photo to curator.

8. Type "#i_am_whale" in your VKontakte status.

9. You have to overcome your fear.

10. Wake up at 4:20 a.m. and go to a roof (the higher the better)

11. Carve a whale on your hand with a razor, send a photo to curator.

12. Watch psychedelic and horror videos all day.

13. Listen to music that "they" (curators) send you.

14. Cut your lip.

15. Poke your hand with a needle many times.

16. Do something painful to yourself, make yourself sick.

17. Go to the highest roof you can find, stand on the edge for some time.

18. Go to a bridge, stand on the edge.

19. Climb up a crane or at least try to do it.

20. The curator checks if you are trustworthy.

21. Have a talk "with a whale" (with another player like you or with a curator) in Skype.

22. Go to a roof and sit on the edge with your legs dangling.

23. Another task with a cipher.

24. Secret task.

25. Have a meeting with a "whale."

26. The curator tells you the date of your death and you have to accept it.

27. Wake up at 4:20 a.m. and go to rails (visit any railroad that you can find).

28. Don't talk to anyone all day.

29. Make a vow that "you're a whale."

30-49. Every day you wake up at 4:20am, watch horror videos, listen to music that "they" send you, make 1 cut on your body per day, talk "to a whale."

50. Jump off a high building. Take your life.