Terrorism will recoil on those who nurture it: India

India on Wednesday called for united global action in strongly resisting "opportunistic" efforts of some states to support terrorist groups by facilitating training, funding and providing safe havens to them.



Addressing an international security conference here, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said terrorism is being "reinvented" in newer and even more dangerous manifestations and that the challenge must be dealt with effectively.



Without naming any country, he said terrorism will recoil on those who nurture it, adding distinctions are still sought to be made between good and bad terrorists, despite all the evidence and experience to the contrary.



The sixth Moscow conference on international security is attended by defence ministers of a large number of countries.



"We should also resolutely resist opportunistic efforts by some states to support terrorist proxies by training, funding or providing safe havens to such groups for their limited objectives," he said.



On the positive side, he said, the territory acquired by ISIS in the Middle East has begun to be effectively challenged by several countries.



"It is reassuring and should be taken to its logical conclusion. Cooperation between major powers in this effort can become a template for similar steps elsewhere," he said.



At the same time, he said even work is on to eliminate the breeding grounds of terrorism in the Middle East, the dangers of such elements returning to their home countries has become a major challenge.



"We need to encourage closer information exchanges and intelligence cooperation to address this threat," he said.



The defence minister said the scourge of terrorism remains the primary security challenge for all peaceful countries, asserting India will steadfastly partner all friendly countries confronted with the challenge of terrorism.



"We have successfully addressed this threat for over three decades. We will continue to strengthen ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism with our partners," he said.