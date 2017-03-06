The son-in-law of Hurriyat hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani and a close aide of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq along with six other Kashmiri separatists will on Tuesday be produced before the Special Judge, NIA, at the Patiala House Courts.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Monday arrested the separatists in connection with a case of alleged terror funding from Pakistan.

Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Funtoosh, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Khan and Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate are the seven arrested. Shahid-ul-Islam is a close aide and press secretary of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The NIA said Farooq Ahmad Dar was arrested in New Delhi. The others held in Srinagar will be brought to New Delhi Tuesday where they will be produced before the Special Judge, NIA, at the Patiala House Courts. Dar had been summoned for questioning to the NIA headquarters and later placed under arrest.

The arrested persons have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and abetting waging war against the Indian State

Calling the arrests "revengeful and arbitrary", the Hurriyat leadership called for a shutdown in the Valley on Tuesday.

While New Delhi has for decades accused Islamabad of funding, arming and training Kashmiri separatists, it is the first time so many senior members of the Hurriyat Conference have been arrested on charges of receiving money from Pakistan.

The Geelani-led Hurriyat suspended Nayeem Khan after he confessed in a TV sting that Hurriyat leaders had been receiving funds from Pakistan for subversive activities in the Valley.

The NIA had registered a case on May 30 against separatist leaders, including members of the Hurriyat, who have been acting in connivance with militants of outlawed terrorist groups Hizbul Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba and others for raising and receiving funds.

Investigators said the funds were received by the separatists through illegal means, including hawala channels, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and for causing disruption in Kashmir through street protests, burning of schools, damaging public properties and waging war against India.

(With inputs from agencies)