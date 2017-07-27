Candidates waiting to get their TS EdCET results 2017 don’t need to wait anymore. As per the latest updates, Osmania University has declared the Telangana State Council of Higher Education - Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) results 2017 on the official website tsedcet.org.

Candidates trying to check their TS EDCET results 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other required information.

Osmania University conducted the TS EDCET 2017 examination on 16th July 2017 across the examination centers. Around 58,000 candidates entered the Telangana B.Ed 2017 entrance exam.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the Telangana results 2017 for future purpose.

