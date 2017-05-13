Teenaged girl among 2 killed in Pakistani shelling

A 14-year-old girl, Afiya and her relative Tufail Hussain, 50 died on Saturday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling in the civilian areas on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Noushera sector of Rajouri district.

With this, the number of civilian deaths in the sector during the past two days has increased to three.

A woman was killed and two others injured due to mortar shelling by Pakistani troops two days ago.

Afiya had come from Mendhar to stay with her uncle’s family for a few days

Colonel Maneesh Mehta, spokesman of the army, the Pakistani troops began shelling the civilian areas and army posts in the Noushera sector at 7.15 am. The Indian army posts are retaliating “strongly and effectively” he added.

Police said that Jaitoon Begum, wife of Tufail Hussain, was among the injured. The couple was working outside their house when the mortar landed thereby killing Tufail and injuring his wife.

Mortar shells were being targeted by Pakistani troops towards the Laam, Baba Khori, Jhangar, Makri and Tarya villages along the LOC. The district administration has closed the schools in the area as a precautionary measure.

Pakistani troops were indulging in the tactics for the past four days. Earlier this month, Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) had beheaded two soldiers of the Indian army in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Escalation of tension on the LOC has led to migration of people to safe places.

The Pakistani troops have also started indulging in unprovoked firing along the international border of the Jammu and Samba districts. A BSF soldier was yesterday injured as Pakistani troops fired at him in the Arnia sector.

The divisional commissioner Mandeep Bhandari visited the affected areas of Rajouri and discussed contingency plan to shift the civilians from the areas that were being targeted by Pakistani troops.