Tamil Nadu candidates waiting to get their TN HSC Class 12 board results 2017 don’t need to wait much. As per the updates, Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will soon declare the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Plus two examination results 2017 on the official websites i.e. tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Till date no official announcement has been made on the official website but if close sources are to be believed then the TN HSC 2017 results will be declared before August 7, 2017.

Tamil Nadu HSC 2017 examination took place in the month of March and around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across the centers.

Just after the declaration of the HSC results 2017 candidates have to visit the official website tnresults.nic and enter the required details including roll number, registration number and other required information in the blank space to check the results.

Candidates are advised to keep a print out of the exam results for future purpose.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the website some of the candidates may face technical issues in getting the results. In such case candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result website in a short interval of time to enter the site.

