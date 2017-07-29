TN HSC/SSLC Class 10, Class 12 results 2017: Candidates waiting to check their Tamil Nadu HSC results 2017, SSLC results 2017 don’t need to wait much. As per the close sources, Tamil Nadu TN HSC Class 12 results 2017, Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2017 for supplementary examination are declared online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in.

In relation to this we tried to reach the officials but no confirmation was given from the authorities regarding the result declaration date of Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results, Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Class 10 results 2017 but the result is now available online.

Candidates trying to check the results have to visit the official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in and fill the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other required information in the blank space and submit it online to check the results.

As per the updates, around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC examination 2017 across the examination centers in the state.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website some of the candidates may face technical issues in checking their Tamil Nadu TN results 2017. In such case candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result website in a short interval of time to get the results. Along with this candidates should take a print out of the result which will be used in future process.