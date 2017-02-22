SYL row: Maintain law and order, SC tells Punjab, Haryana

Taking note of the intensifying standoff between Haryana and Punjab over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday asked both the states to “maintain law and order”.

The apex court’s order comes a day after Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to place INLD leader Abhay Chautala in preventive custody for threatening to dig the SYL canal on the Punjab-Haryana border on Thursday.

The Congress chief also demanded deployment of army at the border between the two neighbouring states to prevent any untoward incident.

Chautala, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, announced that thousands of INLD supporters will march from Ambala in Haryana to the Shambhu barrier, on the boundary of Haryana and Punjab, and start digging of the SYL canal.

Refusing to accept a ruling of the Supreme Court given in November 2016 which held the termination of water sharing agreements as "unconstitutional", the Punjab government has pitted itself to confront the court verdict.

The Punjab Assembly had in 2004 passed the controversial 'Punjab Termination of Water Agreements Bill' to end all water-sharing laws with other states.