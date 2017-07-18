Sushma Swaraj to brief Lok Sabha on missing Indians in Iraq

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will address the Lok Sabha on Monday over the issue of 39 missing Indian citizens in Iraq, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told the House.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj met her Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim Al Eshaiker Al Jafari and discussed the issue of 39 Indians kidnapped by ISIS three years ago from Mosul. Both the leaders also discussed several other issues.

The Congress has reportedly said that it will move a privilege motion against Swaraj in the Lok Sabha for “misleading the nation and families of the kidnapped Indians”.

As many as 39 Indians, most of them Punjab, were taken hostage by the ISIS when the terror outfit overran Iraq's second largest city Mosul in 2014

Though, Iraq has clarified that they don't have any clue about the missing Indians, India considers them to be alive.