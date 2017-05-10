Sushma meets Russian leader Rogozin, holds bilateral talks

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and said relations with Russia is one of the strongest pillars of country's foreign policy.

"Relations with Russia is one of the strongest pillars of India's foreign policy," Sushma said after receiving Rogozin.

Highlighting that PM Modi would be visiting St Petersburg in June, Sushma said that she has reviewed status of bilateral ties ahead of 18th Indo-Russia summit.

"PM Narendra Modi will be going to St Petersburg in the month of June," she said, adding, "We have reviewed status of bilateral ties ahead of 18th Indo-Russia summit between Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on 1 June."

"We decided to take forward our cooperation in civil nuclear, trade and investment," she said after holding talks with the Russian deputy prime minister.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin arrived on Wednesday in New Delhi to take part in a meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

During his one-day visit, Rogozin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russia and India prioritise expanded bilateral trade and economic cooperation with the IRIGC-TEC being the key mechanism of bilateral cooperation.

