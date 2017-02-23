On the sixth and last day of the hearing in the triple talaq case, the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on its Constitutional validity.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the instant divorce practice.

On the final day, representing several aggrieved women petitioners and women's rights organisations, advocates Anand Grover, Salman Khurshid, Arif Mohammad Khan and Indira Jaising demanded that triple talaq be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar heard the issue for six days during which various parties including the Centre, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and various others made the submissions.

The bench, comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and Abdul Nazeer, had begun the hearing on 11 May.

The bench had said that it would examine whether the practice of triple talaq among Muslims is fundamental to their religion and had also said for the time being it will not deliberate upon the issue of polygamy and 'nikah halala'.

It had also said that the issue of polygamy and 'nikah halala' would be kept pending and will be dealt with later.

