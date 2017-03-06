The Supreme Court on Wednesday took its first step towards becoming a paperless, digital court with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the digital filing system.

This will be the first step towards introduction of digital filing and will mark the movement towards a paperless Supreme Court.

"E-governance is easy, effective and economical. It is also environment friendly. Paperless offices will benefit the environment," PM Modi said while inaugurating the digital filing system of the Supreme Court.

"Technology has the power to transform our economic potential as well," he said, adding, "Accepting technology can't happen if only some people are keen on it. The scale has to be larger."

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice of India JS Khehar said, "Litigants will be well-informed about the filing, court fees and delays etc. The Bar has to be vigilant."

"Grounds of appeal are filed and rest of the documents are automatically called from HCs," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Government is promoting digitisation and innovation and we are happy that Supreme Court has brought this initiative."

In March this year, CJI Khehar had said that the top court will soon do away with the practice of filing voluminous case records in a bid to reduce bulky paper books.

The Court had said that it was planning to collect all these records electronically from lower courts and high Courts so that there is no requirement to file hard copies of the same in Supreme Court.

