The Supreme Court on Tuesday found Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court and summoned him to court on 10 July.

Later in the day, the top court is likely to decide whether contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against the liquor baron.

The apex court will hear a plea by a consortium of banks who moved the apex court after Mallya received $40 million from British firm Diageo Plc in February 2016 and transferred the money to his children, instead of repaying loans that he owes to the banks.

According to reports, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on 4 March had met his British counterpart Patsy Wilkinson in New Delhi and pressed his demand to speed up extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

The 61-year-old Mallya, who has been living in Britain since last year, was arrested by the Scotland Yard last month on the extradition request of India.

Mallya had sneaked out of India in March last year, a couple of days before Indian banks moved Supreme Court with a plea to pass an order banning the former Rajya Sabha member's movement outside the country.

