Supreme Court denies bail to Asaram Bapu

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in an alleged sexual assault case and said the “plea is devoid of merit”.

“SC denies bail sought on medical grounds to self-styled godman Asaram, accused in sexual assault cases,” media reports stated.

“The instant plea is devoid of merit and hence dismissed, says SC while refusing to modify its earlier order that had declined him interim bail,” the reports added.

Asaram has been in jail since August 3, 2013. He was put behind bars when a teenage girl accused him of sexual assault.