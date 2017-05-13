Sunstroke death toll in Odisha goes up to 5

The death toll due to sunstroke in Odisha increased to five as O14 places recorded above 40 degree Celsius on Saturday.

The office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) confirmed that three persons were killed in Angul district, while two other deaths were reported from Sonepur and Dhenkanal.

The SRC has received 35 death cases allegedly due to sunstroke so far. While inquiry of 11 death cases has been completed, only five deaths due to sunstroke have been confirmed, it said.

Meanwhile, the intense heat wave continued across the state with the western Odisha town Titlagarh recorded highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius while Balangir recorded 44 degrees.

The two towns were followed by Hirakud, which registered 43.6 degrees. Jharsuguda boiled at 43.4 degrees while mercury touched 43.3 degrees at Angul and 43 degrees at Sambalpur.