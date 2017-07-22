Sunanda Pushkar's son moves HC, questions Swamy's locus standi

Shiv Menon, stepson of former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, on Saturday moved an application before the Delhi High Court challenging the locus standi of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who has sought a time-bound court-monitored probe into his mother Sunanda Pushkar's mysterious death.



Menon said that he is under great stress and trauma at his mother's name being put to public debate resulting in rumours and speculation, which gives him immense pain.



Menon's counsel and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told Justice G.S. Sistani that Swamy did not have any locus standi in the case related to the death of Pushkar.



He has also asked the court to issue direction regarding speedy investigation in the case.



The court has listed the application for further hearing for July 24.



Menon has moved an impleadment application opposing Swamy's time-bound court-monitored probe in the case related to his mother's death, arguing Swamy has moved the application only to gain media attention and publicity.



He also accused Swamy of sharing all information of his application in various social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter even before it is heard by the court.



The high court had already dismissed a PIL on the same grounds earlier in 2015 which was not disclosed by Swamy, he said.



On Thursday, the court had sought a status report from the police on Swamy's plea.



Pushkar, 52, was found dead in a Delhi hotel on January 17, 2014.



Swamy had earlier told the court that there has been constant attempt to block the investigation into the death of Pushkar. He alleged that the registration of an FIR took almost a year and nothing has happened after that.



Even after three years, police had not arrested anyone and no custodial interrogation took place, Swamy had said, adding that the post-mortem report confirmed her death was "unnatural" and "due to poison".



Swamy sought a time-bound probe in the case, saying "very influential people are involved in the case, leading to attempts to protect them, and the matter has faced a lot of unnecessary delay already".