Sudarshan to represent India in Sand Sculpting Championship

Renowned sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik will represent India in Singapore International Sand Sculpting Championship 2017 where he plans to highlight the hazards of ocean pollution through his art.

Pattnaik said the competition, to be held from August 28 to 31 at Santosa, will see participation of as many as 15 artists from countries like Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Portugal and Togo.

The internationally acclaimed sand sculptor said he will participate as solo representative and create a sand sculpture on “Save Ocean Save Earth” as all over the world the oceans are being polluted by plastic garbage, oil spillages.

These hazards not only affect the flora and fauna of the ocean, but also severely hit birds and land animals, and the overall environment, he said. “We must act to stop this pollution to save our earth from man-made hazards,” he said.

Pattnaik, who has participated in more than 50 International sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards for the country, also runs a sand art school at Puri beach in Odisha.