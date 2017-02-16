Stop 'Mann ki Baat', listen to people: Rahul tells Modi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop "Mann ki Baat" and must listen to people to understand their sufferings in the wake of demonetisation.



Addressing an election rally here, he also slammed Modi for not waiving off the loans of farmers.



"There was a meeting yesterday (Wednesday). Some people raised their voice against demonetisation. Modiji asked, what is their problem?"



"Modiji, you should stop 'Mann Ki Baat' and should listen to the people. You'll undersatnd the problems people are facing due to demonetisation," said Gandhi.



Hitting out at Modi, Gandhi said that the Prime Minister does not need to be in power in Uttar Pradesh to waive off the loans of farmers.



"To waive off loans, you (Modi) don't need to be in power in Uttar Pradesh for that. Your government is at the Centre, so you should waive off the loans. Why are you waiting for elections?" Gandhi said.