Steps being taken to control illegal migrants: Minister

The government is taking steps to ensure illegal migrants do not enter the country in large numbers and change the demography, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

During Question Hour, as Rijiju answered a question on illegal immigration, concentration camps of Nazi Germany also found a mention -- because of misunderstanding though.

Replying to a question by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on illegal migrants, Rijiu said: "Steps are being taken to ensure that we do not get uncontrolled influx of migrants in the country, which creates lots of problem related to social, political, cultural... And at the same time we want to ensure that the demographic pattern of India is not disturbed."

To a question on influx of Rohingyas, a persecuted community from Myanmar, in Jammu and Kashmir, Rijiju said a "concentration camp" of Rohingyas has come up in the state.

"According to UNHCR there are 13,000 Rohingya migrants registered. But we have also got figures from IB, which shows they have migrated to India in large numbers," Rijiju said.

"As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, a concentration camp of Rohingyas has come up..." the Minister said.

Opposition members questioned how there could be a "concentration camp" in the country.

Rijiju immediately explained that it should not be confused with 'concentration camps' of Germany.

"It is not a detention camp... If you relate it to concentration camp of Germany I am not talking about that. Government of India has not made a concentration camp, they (Rohingyas) have made themselves concentrated," Rijiju explained.

Earlier, Kharge asked the Minister if there were any figures on the number of illegal immigrants in India and if the government is taking any steps to gather such numbers.

The Minister said it was difficult as the migrants do not enter through legal channels.

"Illegal immigrants... the fact is that their entry is illegal, they have not come into India through proper channel, so maintenance of numbers officially is impossible. We have taken various steps to ensure we detect them, we identify them and then prosecute them as per law so that finally they can be deported back," Rijiju said.

He said state governments have been authorised to establish task forces and have detention camps "so that they can be detected and kept in detention camps".

Kharge asked if any illegal immigrants have been found to be involved with militants or anti-national elements.

Rijiju said: "There are many cases in which they came and might have acquired legal documents. So we cannot brand a group or community like this. But I cannot definitely say that any illegal migrant group is linked with any militant group or activity."