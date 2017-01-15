'State govts should not encourage anti-national forces'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said state governments should not take any steps which demoralise the nationalistic forces and encourages people who work against the national interest.



"As far as BJP is concerned our stand is always clear that any work or decision should not be made which encourages anti-national forces and the nationalists get demoralised," Singh told reporters.



The Union Minister of State for PMO was replying to a question on the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide compensation to the family members of those killed or injured during last year's unrest in the Valley.



Singh said the state government should work on 'Raj Dharma', without caring for any religion or region.



"I feel that without caring about religion or region the government must concentrate on Raj Dharma which says that the country is more important. Any decision that encourages the anti-national forces should not be taken," Singh said.



Speaking in the state Assembly on January 9, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said, "They are our own children and we have to ensure their rehabilitation. We have kept an amount of Rs.5 lakh ex-gratia as compensation for the next of kin in case of deaths."



"In any such extreme case, the government is committed to provide jobs to the next of kin to these families and the children who have lost their eyesight. Our government is ready to provide jobs to their family members," she said, adding that those having permanent disability will get Rs.75,000.



On the contentious issue of the settlement of immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar in Jammu, the Union Minister said people who raise objection to the grant of state subject to West Pakistan refugees must make their stand clear on the issue.



"I feel that the government has taken cognisance and will take measures as it is important in a state where the issue of state subject is shown so much concern. The West Pakistan refugees are not given state subject then how can one tolerate that people from other countries settle here," Singh said.



"The people who make tall claims on the issue of state subjects should clear their stand (on the settlement of immigrants in Jammu)," he said.



On the implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said the Union Finance Minister has been holding talks with finance ministers of all states and reservations, if any, are being addressed.



"For the implementation of GST, meetings are being held by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with state finance ministers and clarification is being made on differences, if any," Singh said.



He said as far as GST is concerned, it is going to benefit the states.



"To attract investment it is necessary to create incentives. If disincentives are created then new investments will not come but those which have set up businesses here will find another alternative," he said.