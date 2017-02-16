Stalin sits in protest in Marina beach under Gandhi statue

DMK Working President MK Stalin on Saturday sat in protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Marina beach against the manner in which he and his party legislators were evicted from the state assembly.



Earlier, he met Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao and lodged a complaint against the happenings in the assembly.



Speaking to reporters after he and his party legislators were evicted from the House, Stalin said the party had demanded secret ballot to decide on the motion of confidence moved by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.



He said the party demanded adjournment of the House for a week so that legislators can go back to their constituencies and seek the people's views before they come back to vote on the confidence motion.



The DMK leader said he sat in protest inside the assembly to press his demand.



Stalin alleged he was forcibly evicted by the marshals and suffered injuries and his shirt was damaged.



He also alleged that his party legislators were assaulted by the marshals while evicting them.