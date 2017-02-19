Stalin leads protest against TN Speaker's trust vote decision

The DMK party under the leadership of Working President M K Stalin is on Wednesday holding a day long hunger strike against the events inside Tamil Nadu assembly on February 18.

Stalin is leading the hunger strike in Tiruchirapalli, around 350 km from here. Other leaders are protesting in various districts.

The DMK and other opposition parties on February 18 demanded secret ballot or adjournment of the assembly session by a week after Chief Minister K. Palaniswami moved the confidence motion.

Speaker P Dhanapal refused to accept the demand.

DMK members then sat in protest inside the assembly and were later evicted by marshals.

The DMK on Tuesday gave a letter intimating the party's decision to bring a no confidence motion against Dhanapal.