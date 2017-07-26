Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL admit card 2017 for Tier 1 examination on the official website www.ssc.nic.in for three regions including Kerala-Karnataka, Southern and North Eastern region.

Candidates trying to download SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card/hall ticket 2017 have to visit the official websites and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details to get the admit card.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website some of the candidates may face technical issues in getting the results. If any candidate faces such issue then he/she should wait for a little time and refresh the website.

SSC CGL 2017 Tier 1 examination will take place from August 5 to August 24 across the country.

Along with this candidates trying to download SSC CGL admit card 2017 for Northern Region may download it from here - http:// sscnr.net.in /newlook/Site/DuplicateAdmitCard.html, SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card for Southern Region can be downloaded at http://www. sscsr.gov.in /CGL2017-TIER-I-KNOW-YOUR-DATEnTIMEnCITY-GET.htm and SSC CGL 2017 Tier I admit card for North Eastern Region can be downloaded at https://sscner.org.in/2/CGL2017/a

In case of any issue candidates may get in touch with the officials for their regions:

Eastern Region: 033-22904424, Kerala Karnataka Region: 080-25527342, Southern Region: 044-28275568, North Eastern Region: 0361-2224779, Western Region: 022-22019118, Madhya Pradesh Region: 0771-2423678, Central Region: 0532-2250372, North Western Region: 09915509204, 09915509331, Northern Region: 011-24363343.