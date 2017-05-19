Candidates applied for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination 2017 and checking the internet to get the latest exam schedule don’t need to wait anymore.

As per the updates, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has changed the examination dates for SSC CGL Tier 1 and it will now start from August 5 and will end on August 24.

Along with this it has been informed by the officials that the examination date will be:

SSC CGL tier I (computer based): August 5 to August 24, 2017

SSC CGL tier-II (computer based): November 10 to November 11, 2017

SSC CGL tier-III (descriptive paper): January 21, 2018.

Candidates facing any technical issue may get in touch with the SSC officials and for more information log on to ssc.nic.in.