Sri Lankan PM meets Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday here called upon visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

"Visit of a special partner. Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe arrives in Delhi on April 25, meets EAM Sushma Swaraj today (Wednesday)," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Wickremesinghe later in the day will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister is visiting India from April 25-29, ahead of Modi's scheduled visit to the island nation in May for the Vesak Day celebrations.

During the visit, both the countries will discuss the dispute over fishing activities in the Palk Bay and cooperation in the shipping and port sector.

Wickremesinghe in 2016 was on a three-day official visit to India to attend the opening plenary of the India Economic Summit.