Sri Lankan authorities on Monday arrested five Indian fishermen for poaching in the country's territorial waters.



The authorities also seized one trawler used by the fishermen in the seas of Mannar in the island's north, Xinhua news agency reported.



Fisheries Minister Mahinda Amaraweera had said that Indian fishermen will continue to be arrested if they poach in Sri Lankan waters.



Amaraweera said the government was also looking at resolving the dispute in a diplomatic manner.